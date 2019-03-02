India vs Australia 1st ODI: Why Team India’s new jersey is special?

At the launch event, Dhoni spoke about how the seeds of the present were sown back in 1983 when Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup. (Twitter/BCCI)

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Men in Blue will wear a newly-designed jersey when they come out to play in the first ODI of the 5-match series against Australia today at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The new jersey of the Indian national cricket team was unveiled on Friday by sporting apparel giant Nike in the presence of former captain MS Dhoni, current skipper Virat Kohli, his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane and young turk Prithvi Shaw. The unveiling of the new jersey came in line with the BCCI’s long-established tradition of releasing a new jersey precisely one month before the beginning of the mega event in the World Cup year.

What is unique about this jersey is the three World Cup stars on the inside of the collar of it that mentions of the latitude and longitude of Lord’s, Wanderers and Wankhede, three places where India had lifted World Cups – in 1983 at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, T20 World Cup at Wanderers in South Africa in 2007 and 2011 ICC World Cup at Wankhede.

The players will get to wear country’s pride in the form of a tri-colour bonded back neck tape. The new jersey represents the youth of the Indian team with a orange-coloured pop under the collar. While designing the jerseys, manufacturers have to keep a lot of things in mind. The jersey should not block the breathability of the players on the field as it increases the chances of dehydration. In addition, the material used should not curb their movements in the field. With its design, the new jersey does just that. It features bonded placket with snap buttons and engineered mesh for enhanced breathability and buffer the sweat.

At the launch event, Dhoni spoke about how the seeds of the present were sown back in 1983 when Kapil Dev lifted the World Cup. “It always reminds me of the great legacy that we have got. It’s not only that. Playing each and every bilateral series, reaching No 1 across formats, all these are motivational stuff,” said Dhoni, who wore different shades of blue in when he lifted coveted trophies in 2007 and 2011.

Taking the pride in handing over the legacy of Indian jersey to future generations, Dhoni remembered that Kapil Dev’s pristine whites at the Lord’s in 1983 was a source of inspiration for him. “It feels good to always get into past a bit. During first World Cup in 1983, we were very young. Later, saw videos of how everyone celebrated. In 2007, we won World T20. So we are good at it (World titles). It’s good that we carried that legacy forward and hand it over to the future generations,” he said at the launch event in Hyderabad. “Hopefully, the (new) jersey becomes a part of lot of World Cups but it is the consistency that we are really proud of,” he added.

India captain Virat Kohli too passed on wisdom to the young aspiring talent. “There is a certain importance and pride attached to this jersey. Everyone needs to realise that. You have to strive for excellence and show that you are obsessed to win every minute of the game. That’s how you get that jersey,” said Kohli.

Earlier, in 2016, Nike launched a unique four-way stretch design right before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup. In 2015, the Men In Blue got the new jersey before the tri-lateral series with England and Australia, which was made up of recycled plastic bottles.