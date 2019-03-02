India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli & Co look to get into World Cup mode as Aussies seek to continue winning momentum

By: | Published: March 2, 2019 9:52 AM

Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to get into the World Cup mode as they play against Australia in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Saturday.

india vs australia odi schedule, ind vs aus odi, team india new jersey, ind vs aus 1st odi, ind vs aus odi squad, rajiv gandhi international stadium, yesterday match ind vs aus, ind vs aus odi schedule, ind vs aus 2nd t20 highlights, india squad for australia odi 2019, ind vs aus 3rd t20 2019, ind vs, aus one day time table 2019, ind vs aus odi time table, india vs australia, one day series 2019, ind vs aus 1st odi 2019, 1st odi ind vs aus, india odi, squad for australia 2019, india vs australia odi series 2019 time table, india vs australia 1st odi 2019, 3rd t20 ind vs aus, india vs australia odi series 2019, india australia one day match, ind vs aus odi 2019, ind vs aus odi ticketsVirat Kohli-led side will be eager to get back to the winning side (Twitter/BCCI)

Team India will look to get into the World Cup mode as they play against Australia in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led side will be eager to get back to the winning side with six batsmen and five bowlers combination.

As far as the Indian skipper is concerned, he would not like to shift plans for his team even after a 0-2 loss in the recently-concluded T20 series. “Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the World Cup, and we’ll keep doing that in the ODI series too, but we still want to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli had said after the Bengaluru T20 loss headlining his intention.

At least four Indian players will face a test as and when they are inducted in the Indian team in the India-Australia ODI series beginning today – KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul. They eye for available slots in the 15-member World Cup squad.

Read | India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: When and where to watch

In Hyderabad ODI, Ambati Rayudu or KL Rahul will look to find spot in the starting lineup. Kohli’s words suggest that KL Rahul could get an opportunity to show his batting skills in this series. “When he plays well, he’s operating at a different level. It’s very difficult to find a consistent player, who can play good cricketing shots and still win you games at a strike rate of over 140-150,” Kohli had said.

India’s bowling attack will be spearheaded by Mohammad Shami along with Jasprit Bumrah. But Bumrah may be rested in one or two matches in the series depending on India’s position. Also, the formidable wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav may work in India’s favour and choke the run flow. For the Indian side, Kedhar Jadhav is another spinning option in the middle overs.

Also read | India vs Australia 1st ODI: MS Dhoni suffers injury scare ahead of Hyderabad match

Australia, who got off to a perfect start winning the T20 series, will be eager to continue their winning momentum. Nathan Lyon’s presence in the team will strengthen the spin attack in partnership with Adam Zampa. Andrew Tye, the late replacement for the injured Kane Richardson, will like to use all the variations learnt during his stints with various IPL franchises.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.

The India-Australia 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 pm.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli & Co look to get into World Cup mode as Aussies seek to continue winning momentum
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition