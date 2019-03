So far, there has been no statements from the team management on Dhoni’s injury. (Reuters)

There is some bad news for cricket fans. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has sustained an injury scare on his right forearm while taking throwdowns during the team’s practice session on the eve of the first India Australia ODI to be played in Hyderabad. Dhoni had a long batting session at the nets on Friday. Dhoni was hit on the right forearm by a ball which kicked up unexpectedly.

The veteran player was seen in some pain and did not take up the bat after the incident as a precautionary measure. The nature of the injury is yet to be ascertained.

So far, there has been no statements from the team management on Dhoni’s injury. It is still not known whether he will be fit to play the first ODI against Australia on Saturday.

As Dhoni’s presence in the team has been clouded owing to his injury, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is expected to don the big gloves in Hyderabad in the first ODI. For Pant, this is a chance to prove what he has got before the World Cup 2019 and IPL 2019. In case, team management is keen on exploring all the batting options, KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu could both figure in the playing XI.

The Indian team will be looking to bounce back in the five-match ODI series after losing both the T20s to the Aussies, their first home series loss in any format under Virat Kohli’ captaincy. The Kohli-led Indian side will look to gauge their World Cup preparations against the reigning champions in their last international engagement ahead of the mega event.

Ahead of the Australian tour of India 2019, India wrapped up their memorable tour of Australia where they registered their first ever test series victory Down Under, by claiming the three-match ODI series 2-1 in January.