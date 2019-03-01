India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: When and where to watch

Team India at a training session in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/BCCI)

India vs Australia 1st ODI LIVE: India will look to forget their close defeats in both the matches of the T20 series and start the ODI series against Australia on a positive note. The first match of the 5-match series will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The series is India’s last chance to settle selection issues before the World Cup, starting in May in England. The selectors would be watching all the matches closely before they pick a strong squad for the mega event. Captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri are expected to continue with a few experiments to look at the best possible combination.

“Every team will look to fine-tune whatever they need to before the mega event, and we will continue to do that in the ODI series as, but we still would like to win to win every match we play,” skipper Kohli was quoted as saying after the defeat in the second T20 against the Aussies.

The series will be a test for four players Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Siddarth Kaul and Vijay Shankar, who will be fighting for two available slots in the World Cup bound squad. Another man who will keenly watch the development is Dinesh Karthik who many believe could still make the cut.

When is the first ODI

The first ODI of the five-match series will be held in Hyderabad on Saturday. It will start from 1:30 pm

Where will the ODI be played?

The match will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Where to watch the match on TV?

Cricket fans across the country can watch the match on Star Sports network. They can also watch the match and follow updates online.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), D’Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.