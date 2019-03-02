India vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia win toss, opt to bat; Ravindra Jadeja in, Chahal out

March 2, 2019

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli & Co will look to go out all guns blazing against Aron Finch's men.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first ODI of the five-match series in Hyderabad on Saturday. While Ravindra Jadeja found place in the playing XI, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been rested for the match. After sustaining injury during net practice on Friday, MS Dhoni has been declared fit to play and is part of the playing XI.

Read | India vs Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli & Co look to get into World Cup mode as Aussies seek to continue winning momentum

A potential World Cup choice Vijay Shankar has also got a chance to cement his position in the World Cup squad. However, KL Rahul has not been included in the team for this match after strong hints about his inclusion by the skipper.

After losing out to the Aussies in the T20I series, Virat Kohli & Co will look to go out all guns blazing against Aron Finch’s men. Kohli has maintained that Men in Blue will also be looking to win every match, despite trying out a few combinations. The Virat Kohli-led side will look to get into the World Cup mode as they play against Australia in the first ODI.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.

