India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch Ind vs Afg Bengaluru Test

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Online: A highly spirited Afghanistan cricket team will make its Test debut against India at MA Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru with an aim to pull off an upset against the hosts. Led by Rashid Khan, Afghanistan’s spin-bowling unit that destroyed Bangladesh’s batting-order in the recently concluded T20I series in Dehradun won’t be easy to face for a Virat Kohli-less Indian batting order. Rashid will be assisted by an experienced Mohammad Nabi and 17-year-old spin sensation Mujeeb ur Rahman who was highly impressive during his stint with Kings XI Punjab in this year’s Indian Premier League.

The Afghan captain Asgar Stanikzai has already fired shots ahead of the match saying that his side has better spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb, Nabi, Rahmat, Zahir. The top-order batsman added that he is team has prepared well for the Test and is motivated to represent the country in the whites.

India, on the other hand, will be led by a calm Ajinkya Rahane in Kohli’s absence and will face a tough task of selecting the playing XI despite resting some big names. With Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan at the top, it will be interesting to see where the management fits an in-form KL Rahul. The Bangalore batsman can also take the number 4 spot in Kohli’s absence but will face competition from his state teammate Karun Nair.

Ideally, the team should play three spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav but that would force Hardik Pandya to sit on the bench. There will be a competition between Wriddhiman Saha and Dinesh Karthik for the wicketkeeper’s slot as well.

Where is India vs Afghanistan one-off Test match?

The one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan going to be held at M. A. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

When is India vs Afghanistan one-off Test?

The one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan will be played on June 14, 2018.

When is the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan going to start?

The one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan starts at 09:30 AM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

How to watch India vs Afghanistan one-off Test on TV?

The match will be shown live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 HD.

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Online?

The India vs Afghanistan LIVE streaming online will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on FinancialExpress.com.

India Squad:

Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya.

Afghanistan Squad:

Asghar Stanikzai (c), Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Javed Ahmadi, Amir Hamza, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rahmat Shah, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Nasir Jamal, Ihsanullah Janat, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wafadar.