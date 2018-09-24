India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018: When and where to watch IND vs AFG live on TV

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 match will take place on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming Online, Asia Cup 2018: A gutted Afghanistan side which became the first team to be knocked out of the Super Four stage after a heartbreaking loss against Bangladesh will take on India on Tuesday hoping to produce another inspiring performance in their last match of the tournament. A little more experience and Afghanistan would have easily made to the final. But, it failed to capitalise at crunch moments allowing Pakistan to chase 10 runs off the last over before failing to chase down 8 off six balls against Bangladesh. Despite that, it has been a great tournament for the Afghan side with Hashmatullah Shahidi scoring 263 runs in four games – only behind Rohit Sharma (269) and Shikhar Dhawan’s (327) returns. Rashid Khan leads the list of wicket-takers with eight scalps to his name followed by Mujeeb Ur Rahman at the second spot.

India, on the other hand, have made it to the final and might rest of some of the regular starters. KL Rahul and Manish Pandey can get a game in place of Dinesh Karthik and Ambani Rayudu respectively while Deepak Chahar might make his ODI debut in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Jasprit Bumrah. There is a chance that Khaleel Ahmed who made an impressive debut earlier in the tournament might be given another game.

When is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan ODI?

India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 match will take place on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Where is Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan ODI?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Afghanistan ODI match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time does India vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 match begin?

Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan ODI match begins at 5 PM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2018 India vs Afghanistan ODI match?

The IND vs AFG ODI match from Asia Cup would be broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

How to watch online India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 live streaming online?

The live streaming of India vs Afghanistan ODI from Asia Cup will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on FinancialExpress.com.

Here are the squads for India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 Super Four match:

India – Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed

Afghanistan – Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf