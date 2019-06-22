India vs Afghanistan Live: Virat Kohli’s men to face spirited Afghan team today

India vs Afghanistan Live Updates: India will take on Afghanistan at The Rose Bowl in Southampton as they look to continue on their winning streak. Virat Kohli and his team will not take the game lightly as it is important for the team to make the most of the momentum that they have at the moment. This will be India's first match against Afghanistan in a World Cup tournament. The weather in Southampton will be bright as there is no forecast of rain during the day. It will be interesting to see what India does once they win the toss as India would like to improve their run rate in the tournament as it may become a crucial factor in the later stages of the world cup. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be the key for India once again as they are the senior batsmen in the side after Dhawan's departure from the squad. The Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has only played one match against Afghanistan and was 18 not out in that game. As far as captain Kohli is concerned, he has never batted against the Afghanistan team. Kohli has played valuable knocks for the country in this year's World Cup but he is yet to hit a century. It will be interesting to see what the Afghanistan team does to stop the Indian batsmen. Catch Live Updates here