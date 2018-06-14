India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, IND vs AFG Day 1: Rashid Khan in centre of historic clash

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score Day 1: The focus will be on 19-year-old Afghan spinner Rashid Khan who has been in superb form.

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score Day 1: In what is probably the most fascinating story of 21st century, a passionate Afghanistan cricket team is set to make its Test debut against an experienced Indian team today at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The focus will be on 19-year-old Afghan spinner Rashid Khan who has been in superb form and proved his mettle against quality batsmen in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Rashid will be assisted by 17-year-old Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi and Zahir Khan in what looks like a perfect spin combination for Indian conditions. The fast-bowling, however, remains to be a concern for the side with only Amir Hamza certain to play.

India, on the other hand, will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the absence of Virat Kohli but still looks a far superior side on paper. Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are likely to grab the opening slots followed by Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul at 3 and 4, respectively.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take his usual number 5 position while Dinesh Karthik who is making a comeback to the Test side after 8 years, will grab the 6th spot in place of Wriddhiman Saha. It wil be interesting to see if the management opts to go for an all-rounder in Hardik Pandya or plays with five specialist spinners.