India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, IND vs AFG Day 2: Hardik Pandya in spotlight as visitors fightback

Shikhar Dhawan was in prime form and took on the Afghan spinners. (PTI image)

India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score Day 2: The way Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay started the proceedings for India on day 1, it appeared that the Afghan side would be up for a long haul of bowling but as the nerves settled and the sun went down, the visitors found their touch with the ball sending more than half of the Indian side home before stumps. Shikhar Dhawan’s rampant century ensured that India is still in a comfortable position with Hardik Panyda and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease. With Ravindra Jadeja to follow, India still have an upper hand in the match but a couple of quick wickets on day 2 can change the game.

On day 1, India got off to a flying start after Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan was in prime form and took on the Afghan spinners. The southpaw became the first India and sixth batsmen in the world to score a century before lunch on day 1 of Test match. He was caught behind by Mohammad Nabi in the post lunch session.

Murali Vijay and KL Rahul continued the good work as the former also crossed the three-figure mark on a rain-hit day. However, the visitors bounced back in the final session picking up few quick wickets as India finished at 347/6.