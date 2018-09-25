India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2018 Live: Rohit Sharma & Co look to extend winning run

India vs Afghanistan live score, Asia Cup 2018: The match will start at 5 PM.

India vs AfghanistanLIVE Score, IND vs AFG, Asia Cup 2018 Live: Despite having the best run rate of +2.270 in the group, Afghanistan has been knocked out of the tournament and will take the field against the Indian cricket team on Tuesday with an aim to register a win in their final match. Hashmatullah Shahidi with 263 runs to his name is the third leading run-scorer of the tournament but failed to increase the scoring rate at crucial times – an area he needs to focus on. Rashid Khan might also be given an advanced role in the batting order.

Rohit Sharma and Ravi Shastri would like to use this opportunity to extend their winning run. The team has looked near perfect in the tournament after a close encounter against Hong Kong. Jaspirt Bumrah’s return to the playing XI has added an extra dimension to the side while Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s form with the new ball has been a huge positive.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Najibullah Zadran, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf