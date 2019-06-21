India vs Afghanistan: Became more positive after being ignored for World Cup, says Risabh Pant

Updated: June 21, 2019 7:05:54 PM

Rishabh Pant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

rishabh pant, icc world cup 2019, india vs afghanistan, india vs afghanistan match, hotstar, star sports, cricket news, virat kohli, rohit sharma, mohammad shami, world cup points tablePant was flown in as cover after Dhawan suffered a thumb injury during his match-winning hundred against Australia.

Back in the Indian team as a replacement following the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant Friday said he remained positive despite being ignored from the World Cup squad.

With the injury turning out to be a fracture, Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup and Pant was named his replacement in the squad.

“When I didn’t get selected, I thought may be I didn’t do something right, so I became more positive and focussed on how to improve myself. Then I did well in IPL. Then I kept practising,” Pant told India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted by BCCI.

“It is one dream for all to make India win. When I came to know that I have been called to England as a back-up, my mother was with me. So I told her, she went to temple and paid her offerings.

“As a cricketer, I always wanted to play a World Cup and perform there and now that I have got this opportunity, I am feeling very happy.”

Currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table, India will next take on Afghanistan Saturday.

