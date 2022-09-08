India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Match Preview: A formality game for both teams

It is just a formality cricket match as far as the Asia Cup 2022 tournament goes but try telling that to Afghanistan and India. After a series of heartbreaking losses, both countries are hurt! Neither side would have thought that in the Super 4s this game would decide who finishes last.

Pitch is slowly losing sheen. It’s becoming more helpful for the bowlers. Following their game against Pakistan, Afghanistan will have a tough call, depending on how the players pull up.

Interestingly, Afghanistan has twice lost games they have been in full control of. The country will have another opportunity to fight jangling nerves to close out games. It is just a question of trying to go a step further. Expect an engaging contest. However, keep no clear favourite for this one.

In UAE, Asia Cup 2022 will be hosted by Sri Lanka. During the tournament (27 August – 11 September 2022), a total of 13 matches will take place. So far, India has also won the most 7 Asia Cup titles. With 5 titles, Sri Lanka comes next. Pakistan has won 2 titles.

India (probable): 1 KL Rahul, 2 Rohit Sharma (capt), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 11 Arshdeep Singh, 10 R Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Afghanistan (probable): 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 4 Najibullah Zadran, 5 Mohammad Nabi (capt), 6 Karim Janat, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Azmatullah Omarzai, 9 Naveen-ul-Haq, 10 Fazalhaq Farooqi, 10 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

About Asia Cup 2022

This is the 15th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The matches are being played as Twenty20 Internationals during August and September 2022. It was originally scheduled to be held in September 2020. However, due to COVID19, the tournament was postponed in July 2020. In October 2021, it was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that Sri Lanka will host the tournament in 2022. Pakistan will host the 2023 edition.

Timing

The match will start at 7:30 pm (IST).