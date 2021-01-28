  • MORE MARKET STATS

India tour of England 2021: In a first, India to clash with India A in England before Test series

By: |
January 28, 2021 1:48 PM

India tour of England 2021: The India cricket team is scheduled to tour England in August and September to play five Test matches, beginning with the opening game at Nottingham on August 4.

India tour of England 2021: In a first, India to clash with India A in England before Test seriesThe game will be played at the County Ground in Northamptonshire in July later this year. The exact dates of the match will be unveiled later. (File image)

In an unprecedented build-up schedule for an overseas Test series, India will take on India A in a four-day practice match when the two sides travel to England later this year.

The game will be played at the County Ground in Northamptonshire in July later this year. The exact dates of the match will be unveiled later.

Related News

The India cricket team is scheduled to tour England in August and September to play five Test matches, beginning with the opening game at Nottingham on August 4.

Also Read – Bravehearts of Brisbane Test: A few good men and a story of a lifetime 

“Some of the world’s finest international cricketers will be on show at The County Ground this summer as we welcome India and India A,” Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“Ahead of India’s five test series against England in August, Virat Kohli’s Indian side take on India A in a four-day warmup fixture that promises to be a showcase of high-quality cricket.”

The second warm-up match is scheduled in Leicestershire on July 28.

“The Indian tour party will then travel to Leicestershire the following week for a second warmup fixture beginning the 28th of July,” the statement said.

The second (August 12-16) and fourth Tests (September 2-6) will be held in London, while the third (August 25-29) and fifth (September 10-14) Tests are scheduled in Leeds and Manchester.

England is currently in India to play four Tests, beginning in Chennai on February 5.

It will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

EnglandVirat Kohli
  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India tour of England 2021 In a first India to clash with India A in England before Test series
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EPL: Man United lose 2-1 to Sheffield United; Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea debut ends in 0-0 draw vs Wolves
2Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital again after chest pain
3Ajinkya Rahane: ‘Melbourne century very special as it was crucial for series victory’