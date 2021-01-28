India tour of England 2021: In a first, India to clash with India A in England before Test series

“Some of the world’s finest international cricketers will be on show at The County Ground this summer as we welcome India and India A,” Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said in a statement late on Wednesday.
“Ahead of India’s five test series against England in August, Virat Kohli’s Indian side take on India A in a four-day warmup fixture that promises to be a showcase of high-quality cricket.”
The second warm-up match is scheduled in Leicestershire on July 28.
“The Indian tour party will then travel to Leicestershire the following week for a second warmup fixture beginning the 28th of July,” the statement said.
The second (August 12-16) and fourth Tests (September 2-6) will be held in London, while the third (August 25-29) and fifth (September 10-14) Tests are scheduled in Leeds and Manchester.
England is currently in India to play four Tests, beginning in Chennai on February 5.