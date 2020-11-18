India Tour of Australia: Wriddhiman Saha back in the nets, on road to recovery

In case Wriddhiman Saha fully recovers, he will be the favourite to don the big gloves in the four-match series.
Saha, considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India, injured both the hamstrings during the Indian Premier League and missed the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo source: AP)
Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was back at the Indian team nets here on Wednesday, showing signs of recovery from an injury with four weeks still left for the much-anticipated December 17-21 Test series opener against Australia in Adelaide.
Saha, one of the finest of glovesmen ever to have donned the national colours, had damaged both his hamstrings during a short but successful IPL campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad, in which he scored two match-winning half-centuries.