India tour of Australia: Virat Kohli turns up for toss wearing shorts, upsets cricket fans

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 3:30 PM

Even as Virat Kohli continues to roar on the ground with his bat, his brush with controversy off the field appears to be continuing alongside.

india in australia, undia, australia, cricket, virat kohli, virat kohli controversy Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at the toss. (Photo: Twitter/BCCI)

Even as Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli continues to roar on the ground with his bat, his brush with controversy off the field appears to be continuing alongside. Days after he was called out on social media for asking a fan critical of the Indian team to leave India, this time he has earned the ire of the cricket fans for his on-field behaviour.

While the first day of the four-day warm-up match between India and Cricket Australia XI was washed out due to rain in Sydney, both skippers went out for a toss on the second day. Cricket fans were treated with some superb batting display by Indian batsmen, with five of them going past the half-century mark. Kohli was doing well at 64 runs, before being caught and bowled by Aaron Hardie.

Viewers in India were enjoying the match when a photo of Virat Kohli appeared on social media leaving many unimpressed with the Indian captain’s “disrespectful act”.

So what happened? The Indian skipper was casually dressed at the toss, inviting a lot of criticism. Instead of full trouser, he was wearing a pair of shorts. Fans lamented the deteriorating culture in cricket with some observing that at one point of time captains used to wear blazer at the toss. While he attracted criticism from some, many came in captain Kohli’s support too.

The Indian skipper who launched his own App on November 5 was slammed by social media users recently following a comment. He came across a message on Instagram which read, “Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

Reacting to his remark, Kohli advised the person to leave the country. “Okay. I don’t think that you should live in India then. You should go live somewhere else, then. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and liking other things. Get your priorities right,” was Kohli’s reply.

