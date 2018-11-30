India tour of Australia: Virat Kohli turns up for toss wearing shorts, upsets cricket fans

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at the toss. (Photo: Twitter/BCCI)

Even as Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli continues to roar on the ground with his bat, his brush with controversy off the field appears to be continuing alongside. Days after he was called out on social media for asking a fan critical of the Indian team to leave India, this time he has earned the ire of the cricket fans for his on-field behaviour.

While the first day of the four-day warm-up match between India and Cricket Australia XI was washed out due to rain in Sydney, both skippers went out for a toss on the second day. Cricket fans were treated with some superb batting display by Indian batsmen, with five of them going past the half-century mark. Kohli was doing well at 64 runs, before being caught and bowled by Aaron Hardie.

Viewers in India were enjoying the match when a photo of Virat Kohli appeared on social media leaving many unimpressed with the Indian captain’s “disrespectful act”.

So what happened? The Indian skipper was casually dressed at the toss, inviting a lot of criticism. Instead of full trouser, he was wearing a pair of shorts. Fans lamented the deteriorating culture in cricket with some observing that at one point of time captains used to wear blazer at the toss. While he attracted criticism from some, many came in captain Kohli’s support too.

Show some #respect to the #Game which gave you everything please ????and rewind back with this picture in front of you when you ask others to leave country. — Shan J (@ShanJawaid) November 29, 2018

@ImViratkohli @imVkohli , you are amazing but it doesn’t mean that you will forget the basics ! Wearing shorts in a toss during a warmup match is completely not acceptable! You still have a long career ahead and I am sure you will break all the records !!! ???????????? #TeamIndia — Sandeep Sarker (@SarkerSandeep) November 29, 2018

Come on guys youll being too harsh on kohli.. its just a practice match.. he might be not aware also about him wearing shorts or full pants.. fucking kohli haters… Youll are jealous of him because he is best in the world ❤ — Parth Dhanesha (@18gazerparth) November 29, 2018

The Indian skipper who launched his own App on November 5 was slammed by social media users recently following a comment. He came across a message on Instagram which read, “Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians.”

Reacting to his remark, Kohli advised the person to leave the country. “Okay. I don’t think that you should live in India then. You should go live somewhere else, then. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and liking other things. Get your priorities right,” was Kohli’s reply.