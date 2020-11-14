  • MORE MARKET STATS

India Tour of Australia: Touring Indians clear COVID-19 test, begin physical training

Updated: Nov 14, 2020 3:38 PM

Several cricketers who recently competed in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, including Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Siraj, attended the session at Blacktown International Sports Park inside the Sydney Olympic Park.

India cricket team donning PPE kits ahead of the upcoming ODIs and T20Is matches against Australia. (PTI Photo)

Gearing up for a gruelling tour of Australia, the Indian team on Saturday began outdoor training with a light session after the entire contingent tested negative for COVID-19.

The BCCI posted pictures of the outdoor training and a gym session on its twitter handle.

Spinner Kudeep Yadav, pacer Umesh Yadav, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara were seen warming up.

India’s newest pace sensation, T Natarajan, and Deepak Chahar were also seen in the pictures.

The Indian team is currently serving a 14-day quarantine period and members have cleared the initial COVID-19 test, according to information received.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also posted a picture from his twitter handle with fellow spinner Kuldeep.

“Back with my brother @imkuldeep18 and back on national duty for Flag of India#TeamIndia Flexed biceps #spintwins #kulcha,” he tweeted.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20s and a four-Test series on the tour, starting with T20Is from November 27.
The Test series will begin with a Day-Night game at Adelaide from December 17. Skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three matches as he will be on a paternity during that time.

