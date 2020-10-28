India Tour of Australia: Rohit Sharma fighting to be fit for tour, Indian team physio advises 2-3 weeks rest

While omitting the name of Sharma from the Indian squad, the BCCI had also written in the footnote that the progress made by Sharma and bowler Ishant Sharma will be monitored.

India Tour of Australia 2020: One day before the names of the Indian squad for the Australian tour were to be announced, the physiotherapist of the Indian cricket team Nitin Patel had informed the selectors that vice captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma would not be available for the tour. Patel in addition to submitting that Sharma won’t be available for the Australia tour had also presented Sharma’s medical report, according to an Indian Express report. While omitting the name of Sharma from the Indian squad, the BCCI had also written in the footnote that the progress made by Sharma and bowler Ishant Sharma will be monitored.

However what came as a shocker for the BCCI were the pictures posted by the Mumbai Indians teams showing Sharma practicing at the nets in the UAE. The selectors had hoped that Sharma will let go of his remaining IPL tournament matches in order to go to Australia. But it still remains to be seen whether Sharma will actually partake in the remaining IPL matches. The series against Australia is scheduled to begin from November 27.

A source close to the selectors told the Indian Express that the team’s physiotherapist Nitin Patel had submitted the medical advice of two specialist doctors both of whom had advised rest for about three weeks to Sharma. The selection board headed by former India spinner Sunil Joshi, taking cognisance of the medical reports, omitted the name of Sharma from the final names in the Indian squad.

The video posted by the Mumbai Indians showing Sharma practicing on the nets had created a stir with former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar seeking more transparency on the matter. The selection board remains clueless as to what prompted Sharma to resume his practice after he suffered the injury on October 18 during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

The source close to the selectors also told the Indian Express that the BCCI is hopeful that Sharma’s injury will heal in time before the Australian tour and Sharma would be able to travel with the entire Indian squad to Australia. The source also said that as of now the injury appears to be manageable and would heal before the beginning of the tournament.