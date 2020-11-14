India Tour of Australia: Ganguly says Wriddhiman Saha to be fit for tests

Saha, considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India, injured both the hamstrings during the Indian Premier League and missed the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates.
Saha, considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India, injured both the hamstrings during the Indian Premier League and missed the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo source: AP)
Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for India’s four-test series in Australia beginning next month.
