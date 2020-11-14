  • MORE MARKET STATS

India Tour of Australia: Ganguly says Wriddhiman Saha to be fit for tests

By: |
November 14, 2020 3:02 PM

Saha, considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India, injured both the hamstrings during the Indian Premier League and missed the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates.

Saha, considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India, injured both the hamstrings during the Indian Premier League and missed the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates. (Photo source: AP)

Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for India’s four-test series in Australia beginning next month.

Saha, considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India, injured both the hamstrings during the Indian Premier League and missed the playoffs in the United Arab Emirates.

Related News

The BCCI last week said it would take a late call on Saha’s availability for the tour which begins with the first of six short-form internationals on Nov. 27 in Sydney.

“I think people don’t know how the BCCI works,” Ganguly told The Week magazine, dismissing criticism of the board’s handling of player injuries.

“The BCCI trainers, physio and Wriddhi himself know that he has two hamstring issues.”

“Wriddhi is travelling to Australia because he will be fit for tests. He is not part of the shorter formats.”

Rishabh Pant is the other wicket-keeper in India’s test squad.

Confusion was also rife on Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury which the opener had sustained during the IPL.

Rohit was initially considered unfit for the Australia tour, but continued to play, leading the Mumbai Indians to their record fifth IPL title in Dubai.

He was subsequently brought back to the test squad.

“Rohit is still 70 per cent (fit),” Ganguly said.

“That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s Down Under. He has been added to the test squad.”

The four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night match at Adelaide from Dec. 17.

India captain Virat Kohli will miss the last three tests and return home to attend the birth of his first child.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India Tour of Australia Ganguly says Wriddhiman Saha to be fit for tests
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sports Ministry announces new incentive structure to fund 500 private academies
2India Tour of Australia: Steve Smith dares Indian pacers, says “I haven’t had too many stresses with short bowling”
3Lot of talent in store, IPL is ready for expansion: NCA head Dravid