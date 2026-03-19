Cricket Ireland, the governing body of the sport in Ireland, on March 19 (Thursday) confirmed that India will be travelling to Ireland in June, ahead of their limited-overs tour of England. The reigning T20 World champions will most likely play a 3-match T20 series against the Irish team which had a very poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Paul Stirling steps down and his record as T20 captain

The upcoming India series will be the first assignment for Ireland’s yet-to-be-named T20I captain. Veteran opener Paul Stirling has officially stepped down from the T20I leadership to allow a new captain to implement their “style and methodology” ahead of the 2028 World Cup cycle. Stirling will continue to lead the ODI squad, targeting the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

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Table- Paul Stirling’s numbers as Ireland captain

CategoryPaul Stirling T20I Captaincy Record
Matches49
Won20
Lost27
No Result2
Win Percentage41.66%

India’s tour of England 2026

The Dublin stopover serves as a vital acclimatization period for India before they cross the Irish Sea for a massive month-long tour of England. Starting July 1, the Men in Blue will face England in a comprehensive white-ball schedule featuring five T20Is and three ODIs.

TableIndia tour of England 2026 Full Schedule

Date (2026)MatchVenue
July 11st T20IChester-le-Street
July 42nd T20IManchester
July 73rd T20INottingham
July 94th T20IBristol
July 115th T20ISouthampton
July 141st ODIBirmingham
July 162nd ODICardiff
July 193rd ODILord’s, London

India’s last tour of Ireland and the head-to-head battle

India’s last visit to Ireland in August 2023 was a landmark series, primarily for the successful return of Jasprit Bumrah from a long-term injury. Bumrah captained a young Indian side to a 2-0 series win in Malahide, with the final match unfortunately washed out by rain.

Historically, Ireland has found it impossible to breach the Indian fortress. In their 8 T20I meetings since 2009, India maintains a perfect 100% win record. The most recent clash occurred during the group stages of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where India secured a dominant 8-wicket victory.

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India vs Ireland: T20I Head-to-Head

Total Matches8
India Won8
Ireland Won0
India’s Highest Total225/7 (2022)
Ireland’s Highest Total221/5 (2022)