Cricket Ireland, the governing body of the sport in Ireland, on March 19 (Thursday) confirmed that India will be travelling to Ireland in June, ahead of their limited-overs tour of England. The reigning T20 World champions will most likely play a 3-match T20 series against the Irish team which had a very poor outing in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Paul Stirling steps down and his record as T20 captain

The upcoming India series will be the first assignment for Ireland’s yet-to-be-named T20I captain. Veteran opener Paul Stirling has officially stepped down from the T20I leadership to allow a new captain to implement their “style and methodology” ahead of the 2028 World Cup cycle. Stirling will continue to lead the ODI squad, targeting the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

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Table- Paul Stirling’s numbers as Ireland captain

Category Paul Stirling T20I Captaincy Record Matches 49 Won 20 Lost 27 No Result 2 Win Percentage 41.66%

India’s tour of England 2026

The Dublin stopover serves as a vital acclimatization period for India before they cross the Irish Sea for a massive month-long tour of England. Starting July 1, the Men in Blue will face England in a comprehensive white-ball schedule featuring five T20Is and three ODIs.

Table– India tour of England 2026 Full Schedule

Date (2026) Match Venue July 1 1st T20I Chester-le-Street July 4 2nd T20I Manchester July 7 3rd T20I Nottingham July 9 4th T20I Bristol July 11 5th T20I Southampton July 14 1st ODI Birmingham July 16 2nd ODI Cardiff July 19 3rd ODI Lord’s, London

India’s last tour of Ireland and the head-to-head battle

India’s last visit to Ireland in August 2023 was a landmark series, primarily for the successful return of Jasprit Bumrah from a long-term injury. Bumrah captained a young Indian side to a 2-0 series win in Malahide, with the final match unfortunately washed out by rain.

Historically, Ireland has found it impossible to breach the Indian fortress. In their 8 T20I meetings since 2009, India maintains a perfect 100% win record. The most recent clash occurred during the group stages of the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where India secured a dominant 8-wicket victory.

India vs Ireland: T20I Head-to-Head