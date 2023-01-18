India to face New Zealand in the 1st ODI today, match to begin at 1:30 pm

India will face New Zealand in the first One Day International (ODI) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad Wednesday. The match is likely to begin at 01:30 pm.

The last ODI series between the two teams was held in November 2022. New Zealand thrashed India in the first ODI match at Auckland while the next two matches scheduled to be held at Hamilton and Christchurch were washed out due to rain.

India and New Zealand have faced 113 ODIs among themselves in which the former won 55 matches while later won 50 matches.

On Sunday, India defeated Sri Lanka by a record 317 runs to sweep the three-match series. Shubman Gill scored a century to complement Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 166 as the duo helped the hosts to a massive 390 for 5 in 50 overs in the third and final ODI at Thiruvananthapuram.

When to Watch

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 01:30 pm.

Both Indian and New Zealand cricket teams have announced their squads. The Indian side will be led by Rohit Sharma while the New Zealand side will be led by Tom Latham.

Indian Squad –

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand Squad –

Tom Latham (Captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

The New Zealand home series will feature three T20Is and three ODIs. The T20 series will commence on January 27, 2023 and end on February 1, 2023.