India thrash Sri Lanka 3-0 in women’s Table Tennis at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

India thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the women's team table tennis group match on the first day of competitions in the Commonwealth Games here today.

By: | Gold Coast | Published: April 5, 2018 10:42 AM
Manika Batra hardly broke a sweat in her 11-3 11-5 11-3 victory over Erandi Warusawithana in the first singles before Sutirtha Mukherjee made it 2-0 up for India with an easy 11-5 11-8 11-4 win against Ishara Manikku Badu. (PTI)

India thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the women’s team table tennis group match on the first day of competitions in the Commonwealth Games here today. Manika Batra hardly broke a sweat in her 11-3 11-5 11-3 victory over Erandi Warusawithana in the first singles before Sutirtha Mukherjee made it 2-0 up for India with an easy 11-5 11-8 11-4 win against Ishara Manikku Badu. Sutirtha then paired with Pooja Sahasrabudhe in the doubles to notch up a 11-6 11-7 11-3 win against the Sri Lankan duo of Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Manikku Badu to wrap up the tie in style.

“It felt really good. We played really well and I’m happy with our performance. I’m confident going into the match (against Wales) this afternoon. We’re all in good shape,” Manika said. Asked about a suspected shoulder injury, she said, “Thankfully I wasn’t injured. I just wanted to stretch out a bit.”

