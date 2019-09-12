India Test squad for South Africa series announced; KL Rahul dropped, Shubman Gill in

Shubman Gill has been picked for 3 match Test series against South Africa. (File Photo)

India Test team for South Africa Series: Opener KL Rahul has been dropped from the Indian Test team for the upcoming home series against South Africa. Selectors have dropped Rahul after a poor West Indies tour. After not being given a chance for the Caribbean tour, youngster Shubman Gill has been included in the squad.

With selectors deciding to drop Rahul, it is now expected that Rohit Sharma will be drafted into the playing XI and he will open the batting with Mayank Agarwal, who had a decent series in West Indies recently.

Speaking to the media while announcing the squad, chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said that the board wants to give an opportunity to Rohit Sharma to open the innings for India in the longest format.

“We want to give Rohit Sharma an opportunity to open the innings in Tests,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. Apart from Rahul, paceman Umesh Yadav has also been dropped from the squad. His place has gone to spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Rohit Sharma as also been named the captain the Board President’s XI, that will play Proteas in a three-day tour match in Vizianagaram from September 26.

Gill’s inclusion in the Test squad was expected after he top-scored for India A during the tour of West Indies. He also became the youngest Indian batsman to slam a first-class double ton during the series. Later, his exclusion from India senior team for the Caribbean tour was highly criticised by cricket experts.

India team for South Africa series: Virat Kohli (Capt),Mayank Agarwal,Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill