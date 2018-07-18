India Test squad for England 2018: BCCI announces Test squad for 3 matches; Rohit Sharma out, Rishabh Pant in

Virat Kohli and Men will face England for five match Test series starting August 1. (PTI)

India Test squad for England 2018: The BCCI on Wednesday announced India’s Test squad for the first three matches against England. Jasprit Bumrah, who had missed the T20 and ODI series, will be making a comeback into the squad along with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Mohammed Shami has also been included in the 18-man team while opener Rohit Sharma has been rested. Other players who have been given a chance are Karun Nair and Rishabh Pant.

Pant had a wonderful season with IPL’s Delhi Daredevils despite the club’s horrendous performance. The Men in Blue will take on the Three Lions in the first Test at Edgbaston starting August 1.

Meanwhile, England on Tuesday thumped an underwhelming India by eight wickets in the third and last ODI at Headingley cricket ground. With it, the Eoin Morgan-led side clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid’s triple strike in the middle overs helped England restrict India to a below par 256/8, despite captain Virat Kohli playing a run-a-ball 71-run knock.

Batting second, Joe Root (100 not out) and Eoin Morgan (88 not out) shared a 186-run partnership for the third wicket as the hosts cantered to a big win, with 5.3 overs to spare. Chasing a relatively easy target, England got off to a flier, courtesy of Jonny Bairstow’s quickfire 30 off 13 deliveries.

However, pacer Thakur brought relief for India as Bairstow was caught by Suresh Raina.

Root then joined hands with James Vince (30), who was making his first ODI appearance in two years. The partnership was running smoothly for 30 runs until the latter ran for a second but was caught short by a throw from Hardik Pandya from midwicket and MS Dhoni effected a run-out.

Root, who roared back to form in the previous ODI with an impressive 113, was joined in the middle by his captain Eoin Morgan, who also returned to form with a 53 at Lord’s. Root completed his 13th ODI century with a four towards midwicket off Pandya as it not only gave him the three-figure mark but also sealed England’s win.

The Virat Kohli-led men had beaten England in the three-match T20 series.

India Test squad for first three matches:

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur