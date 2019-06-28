India’s new away jersey revealed for World Cup match against England

This is the jersey that India will wear against England (Photo: ANI)

Team India New Orange Jersey: India will be donning a new jersey for their match against England to be played on Sunday at Edgbaston. Virat Kohli and his team will be sporting an orange colour-dominated jersey when they face the hosts in their seventh game of the World Cup. This will be the first time India will be wearing an ‘away’ jersey in the tournament. This is one of the most awaited matches of the World Cup as both teams are being tipped as favourites to lift the coveted trophy. Indian fans across the globe would be hoping India keep their winning streak alive which will help them book semi-finals berth.

Since the beginning of the tournament ICC had announced that teams will be sporting away jersey in a few matches. The match against England is considered to be an away game for India which is why this jersey will be worn in the tournament. Sri Lanka and South Africa are the other two teams who have worn the away jersey in this year’s World Cup.

Also Read: Congress, SP allege ‘saffronisation’ ploy by Modi in Team India’s orange jersey

Reports had revealed that ICC had given a colour combination choice to BCCI and they opted to go with the orange one. Nike is the official sponsor of the Indian team and they have manufactured the new jersey for the Indian team.

(Photo Credit: ANI)

India has dominated in the tournament and has managed to win all the matches in a convincing manner. The only time India faced problems was when they faced Afghanistan where the minnows played really good cricket and almost managed to take the game away from India. The Indian team would not want any more hiccups in the tournament. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will have to fire at the top as India will need a good start from both these batsmen.

India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

England World Cup Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales.