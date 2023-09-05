scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: BCCI announces 15-member India squad! Check full list of players

India team Squad ODI World Cup 2023: As was hinted by Agarkar recently, the squad is more or less the same as that of the Asia Cup.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
icc world cup
BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar (R) skipper Rohit Sharma (L) speak to the media as they announce the Indian squad for the upcoming cricket World Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Tuesday (AP Photo)

After days of wait and tea predictions among cricket pundits, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the squad for the upcoming World Cup on Tuesday. The 15-member team was announced by BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma.

Bowling attack

As was hinted by Agarkar recently, the squad is more or less the same as that of the Asia Cup. While Prasidh Krishna and Tilak Varma have been left out, the selecytors have picked four seamsers including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur Mohammed Siraj.

Three spinners who have been included in the squad include Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Also Read
Also Read

Strong batting line-up

Lead by skipper Rohit Sharma, India’s batting also looked strong with the inclusion of Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Even as Kishan will be another keeping option in the team.

Being hosted by India this year, the tournament will start with a match between 2019 finalists England and New Zealand which will be held in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The stadium will also hold the final on November 19. While India will start its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8, the much-awaited India-Pakistan match will be held on October 14.

Venues

A total of 10 venues have been selected for the 46-day event which will witness 48 matches across the country. Among the venues include Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Dharamsala,Mumbai and Pune. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram will host practice matches, along with Hyderabad. A total of eight teams will participate in the tournament.

Also Read

The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Mumbai will host the first semi-final on November 15, Kolkata will host and second semi-final on November 16.

Squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 14:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS