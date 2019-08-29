India vs South Africa: No MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah; Hardik Pandya replaces Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been left out as a part of the workload management programme

India Squad, Players List for South Africa T20Is: India have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20 International series against South Africa.

India T20I squad for South Africa:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the T20I series while all-rounder Hardik Pandya has returned to the squad. Pandya has been rested for the ongoing India tour of West Indies. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been left out as a part of the workload management programme.

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni did not figure in the squad. Dhoni, who had taken a two-month sabbatical from the sport, is currently vacationing in the United States, having served the Territorial Army for 15 days. Rishabh Pant will continue to don the wicket-keeping gloves in the upcoming series too.

India will take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series between September 15 and September 22. The first T20I will be played in Dharamshala on September 15, the second T20I will be played in Mohali on September 18 and the third T20I will be played in Bengaluru on September 22. The two teams will then take on each other in a three-match Test series through the month of October.