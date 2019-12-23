Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah return; Rohit Sharma, Shami rested for T20 series against Lanka

Fit-again pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back in the squad (BCCI Photo/File)

India T20I, ODI squad for Sri Lanka, Australia Series 2020: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opener Shikhar Dhawan returned to India’s T20I and ODI squads while Rohit Sharma has been rested for next month’s upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka and Australia.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad in New Delhi on Monday after Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad held a meeting of the five-member panel for team selection.

Rohit Sharma, who amassed 258 runs in three ODIs against Windies, has been rested for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. In the absence of the ‘Hitman’, KL Rahul is likely to open the innings along with Dhawan. The left-hand opener has missed the recent limited-overs series against West Indies due to a knee injury which required corrective surgery.

Bumrah has been out of the squad after suffering a stress fracture of the back. He recently bowled during India’s net session ahead of the second ODI against West Indies in Visakhapatnam. Mohammed Shami has also been rested from next month’s T20 series against Sri Lanka.

In their first campaign in the new year, Men in Blue will kick-off the proceedings against Sri Lanka in three T20Is beginning January 5. The second and the third T20Is will be played on January 7 and 10 respectively.

India will then begin their home assignment against Australia in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played on January 14 in Mumbai. The remaining two matches will be played on January 17 and 19.

India vs Sri Lanka T20 Squad 2020

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

India vs Australia ODI Squad 2020

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.