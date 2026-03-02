India‘s T20 World Cup semi-final record comes into sharp focus ahead of the 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As the Indian team arrives for the game, they will carry the expectations of a billion fans. Thursday’s (March 5) clash marks India’s sixth appearance in a T20 World Cup semi-final, a stage that has historically been the ultimate litmus test for the Men in Blue.

India’s semi-final performance in T20 World Cups

India’s semi-final journey began with euphoria in 2007, when a young squad led by MS Dhoni dismantled Australia in Durban. That 15-run victory remains a benchmark for defensive bowling under pressure. Seven years later, in 2014, Virat Kohli’s tactical masterclass in Mirpur saw India chase down 173 against South Africa with clinical ease.

However, the subsequent decade introduced a pattern of knockout heartbreak. In 2016, at this very venue, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai where India are scheduled to take on England, the Men in Blue posted a formidable 192, only for Lendl Simmons and Andre Russell to exploit a series of no-ball errors and dew-soaked conditions to snatch victory.

The most stinging defeat came in 2022 at Adelaide, where England, India’s upcoming opponents, chased down 169 without losing a single wicket, a match that prompted a total overhaul of India’s T20 blueprint.

Redemption in 2024 in India’s T20 World Cup semi-final journey

The narrative shifted in 2024, when India finally exorcised their England demons in Guyana. On a spinning track, India’s bowlers successfully defended 171, winning by 68 runs to reach a final they eventually won.

Entering 2026, the data suggests a team better equipped for the pressure tax. Under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy, India have moved away from the conservative powerplay approach that cost them in 2016 and 2022. With Sanju Samson in career-defining form and Jasprit Bumrah operating at peak economy, India are no longer looking to survive the semi-final, they are looking to dominate it. But will the Three Lions shatter their dreams?

India’s semi-final track record in T20 World Cup