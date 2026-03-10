The noise has settled now. The fireworks have faded. Suryakumar Yadav lifts trophies with the ease of a man picking up his morning newspaper. Gautam Gambhir gives interviews that sound more like military briefings than cricket chats.

Sanju Samson has become a household name from Kerala to Kashmir. Jasprit Bumrah continues to be the kind of fast bowler that makes batsmen wake up sweating at 3am.

But cricket is not a game of three or four men. It never was.

Somewhere between the champagne sprays and the Instagram reels, three cricketers finished their jobs and walked back to the dressing room without waiting for the cameras to find them. They did not give soundbytes that went viral. They did not trend on Twitter. They simply did what was asked, then asked what else needed doing.

This is their story.

Shivam Dube: The man who bat wherever they put him

Shivam Dube started with a golden duck against the USA. First ball. Gone.

Most players shrink after that. They wait in the dugout hoping nobody notices them. Dube didn’t shrink. He just waited.

Pakistan came next. India needed something at the death. Dube walked in and made 27 off 17 balls. Nobody really talked about it afterwards. But he’d done the same thing in the 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados. Another cameo buried in the footnotes.

The Netherlands match was different. India were crawling at 76 for 3 in the 11th over. That’s the kind of score that loses you games against so-called minnows. Dube had seen enough caution. He made 66 in 31 balls and took India to 193. Added two wickets for good measure.

Finally got his player of the match award. The conversation moved on quickly anyway.

But the real Dube showed up when the tournament tightened.

South Africa in the Super 8s. Everyone else batted like their feet were in concrete. Dube made 42. It was nearly forty percent of India’s total. He stood alone while others found ways to get out.

The West Indies game was his finest hour, though you’d never know from the scorecard. Four balls. Eight runs. Nothing special. Except he walked in with seventeen needed from ten. Tournament on the line.

First ball, four. Casual, like he was in the nets. Third ball, another four. Just like that, it was seven from six. Sanju Samson finished it and took the applause. Dube had changed the game in four deliveries. No award for that. No headlines either.

The semi-final asked something new. Bat at number four. Build rather than finish. He made 43 with four sixes.

In the final, they dropped him to number seven. Different world entirely. Nine balls maximum, probably fewer. The innings was losing air after the top order had their fun. Dube decided 250 was still possible. Made 26 in nine balls. 24 of them in the last over alone.

Another platform for the bowlers. Another contribution that’ll be remembered, if at all, as a footnote.

Seventeen sixes in the tournament. One every eight balls. Batting at five, six, four, and seven. Never knowing where he’d perform next. Never complaining. Just hitting. Just doing the job. Just being the kind of cricketer winning teams need but winning narratives forget.

Axar Patel: The quiet work of a complete cricketer

Axar Patel has lived his whole career in this shade of shadow. He helped win the 2024 World Cup too. Scored Took crucial wickets. Held crucial catches. Watched the celebrations find other faces.

He started this tournament with 2 for 24 against the USA. Strangling an innings without looking spectacular. Two more for 20 against Namibia. Still the conversation didn’t find him. Still the analysis focused on pace and wrist spin. Everything except the left-arm orthodox bowler going about his business.

Pakistan was where he announced himself. Clean bowled Babar Azam. Ball went straight through. Came back later for Usman Khan, their top scorer. These weren’t just wickets. They were interventions when the game was still alive. Still uncertain.

Axar made sure it went India’s way. Then walked back to his fielding position. The match moved on without him.

The only wicketless game was against West Indies. A catch dropped off his bowling went for six. That breaks lesser bowlers. Sends them into defensive shells. Axar finished as India’s most economical bowler that night. Tells you everything about his temperament. Absorb disappointment. Keep executing.

The semi-final against England was pure Axar. Scorecard says 3 overs, 35 runs, 1 wicket. Ordinary night. Forgettable contribution. The reality was something else.

Two catches of genuine brilliance in the powerplay. First to remove Phil Salt. Second to dismiss Harry Brook. Sprinted twenty yards from point. Backward. Diving. Full extension. Total commitment.

Then later, when Bethell and Jacks were threatening the chase, another sprint from deep cover. One-handed throw while stepping over the boundary. Relay catch with Dube. Ball thrown back into play. Wicket taken. Momentum shifted.

These catches don’t carry his name in the records. The relay will be remembered as Dube’s moment. But Axar made it possible. Turned a certain six into a crucial wicket. India won by seven runs. That’s the margin between glory and regret. You tell me whether those catches mattered.

The final gave him his due. New Zealand’s openers had destroyed South Africa few nights before. Started the same way against India. Twenty-five in two overs. Pacers had no answers. Suryakumar threw the ball to Axar for the third over.

Desperation or faith? Axar justified it immediately. Removed Finn Allen before he could settle. Came back for Glenn Phillips in next over. Returned later for Daryl Mitchell. Finished with 3 for 27. Killed the chase before it began.

In one night he crossed Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Became India’s highest wicket-taker among spinners with 97 wickets. The number came quietly.

Everything in his career has come quietly. Without announcement. Without celebration. Just steady contributions that winning teams cannot do without and winning stories cannot find room for.

He bats anywhere. Fields everywhere. Bowls when and where the captain needs him. Doesn’t ask for recognition. Simply wins matches. If you think that’s easy, you’ve never tried doing it without being noticed.

Rinku Singh: The fielder who played through grief

Rinku Singh‘s story isn’t about runs or wickets. He didn’t get many chances with the bat. That’s the reality of batting lower-middle order in this Indian side. Long hours waiting. Knowing your opportunity might come with three balls left or not at all. He’d made his peace with it. Accepted that his role was to be ready. Always ready.

Then his father died.

He went home. Sat with his grief. Came back.

Indian cricket player Rinku Singh arrives at Ahmedabad International Airport before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final Cricket Match between India and New Zealand, (ANI Photo)

The tournament continued, as tournaments do. Rinku found a different way to contribute. Became India’s substitute fielder. First name called when anyone needed rest.

Covered half the outfield with the energy of a man trying to outrun something. Trying to fill his mind with cricket so there was no room for the larger sadness waiting in quiet moments.

Five catches in five games. Dozens of runs saved. Dives and throws and commitment you cannot fake. Genuine love of the contest. Desire to help the team win even when his own circumstances justified complete withdrawal. Complete focus on his own pain. His own loss.

We don’t have statistics for showing up when everything inside you wants to stop. We don’t measure the courage of chasing a ball to the boundary when your mind is in Uttar Pradesh. At a funeral you should still be attending. With family that needs you more than any cricket team ever could.

We count runs and wickets and catches. We miss entirely the human achievement of playing through grief. Putting the team’s needs before your own healing. Being present when presence is the hardest thing in the world.

Rinku Singh gave India that presence. Five catches. Countless runs saved. Commitment that asked for nothing and gave everything.

The real story

India are world champions again. Third time in this format. Second in succession. History books will record the obvious names. The centurions. The five-wicket hauls. The captaincy decisions that look brilliant in retrospect. This is as it should be. Those contributions were real and significant. They deserve their place.

But history books are incomplete by design. They cannot capture everything. Cannot find room for every story, every sacrifice, every moment of excellence that didn’t happen in front of the cameras.

So they won’t tell you about the man who batted at four different positions and hit sixes like they were going out of fashion. Who never knew where he’d perform next and never complained. Just hit. Just won matches. Just walked back to the shadows.

They won’t mention the spinner who took the most important catches that never made the official records. Who crossed two of India’s greatest wrist spinners without anyone really noticing. Who’s now helped win two World Cups without ever becoming the story.

They’ll forget the fielder who played through his father’s death because the team needed him. Who covered the ground with the energy of a man trying to outrun his own grief. Who gave everything when he had every excuse to give nothing.

These three men didn’t seek the spotlight. They did their jobs and walked back to the dressing room. Already packing their kits. Already thinking about the flight home. Already accepting that their names won’t be remembered.

They know what they contributed. That’s enough. That’s more than enough.