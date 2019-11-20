India vs West Indies: Indian captain Virat Kohli could make a comeback after being rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

India is set to play three T20I and three One Day Internationals against West Indies in December and January. The series can be another chance for youngsters like Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed and many others to make a mark at the international level. The BCCI will announce the team for the series on November 21.

Indian captain Virat Kohli could make a comeback after being rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh. Virat Kohli has not featured much in T20I games for India. It will be important for him to get enough match practice ahead of the World T20 in Australia next year.

Rohit Sharma led the Indian team against Bangladesh in the T20I series and selectors could rest him for the upcoming series. The Team India vice-captain has played nearly 60 matches this year and the selectors would look to rest him ahead of a grueling New Zealand tour next year.

Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson would be looking to make a mark in the absence of MS Dhoni. Dhoni has started training in Ranchi but will be unavailable for the upcoming series against West Indies, a BCCI official told PTI. Pant has been in the line of fire and has faced the wrath of fans for his below-par performances. Pant will definitely feel the pressure in the upcoming series as Sanju Samson has been among runs in the domestic circuit and could get an opportunity as well.

Shikhar Dhawan’s form has been a cause of concern for the Indian team. Dhawan’s performances were not impressive against Bangladesh and he also could not score big runs in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. With Mayank Agarwal smashing a double century in the first Test against Bangladesh, it will be interesting to see if selectors give him a chance alongside KL Rahul in the shorter format of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are likely to miss out once again as they are still recovering from injuries. In Bumrah’s absence, Deepak Chahar will be hoping to get another opportunity after having performed well against Bangladesh in the T20 series. Chahar is the only Indian bowler to take a hat trick in the shortest format of the game.