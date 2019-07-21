India squad for West Indies announced; Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey drafted into ODI, T20 side

Virat Kohli will captain the side in the three ODIs, three T20 and two Tests starting from August 3.

India announced its squads for the West Indies tour on Sunday, rewarding a number of youngsters for their performances during the India A tours. While Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey were drafted into the ODI and T20 sides to strengthen the middle-order, Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed will add variety to India’s pace attack. After an injury during the World Cup, opener Shikhar Dhawan makes a comeback into the limited overs sides.

Veteran wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had opted out of the tour to spend the next two months with his regiment in Territorial Army. A BCCI official told news agency PTI on Saturday that they had been informed by Dhoni of his ‘unavailability’, but also madeit clear that Dhoni is not retiring from international cricket.

In Dhoni’s absence, the MSK Prasad-led selection committee has entrusted the responsibility of keeping wickets to the 21-year-old Rishabh Pant. Wriddhiman Saha has also been picked in the Test side as a reserve keeper.

India Test squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

India ODI Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

India T20 squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.