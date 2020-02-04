India-Pakistan Under 19 World Cup match 2020 (Preview): Arch-rivals buckle up for U-19 world cup semi-finals

The mother of all sports rivalries – India versus Pakistan semifinals – is all set to begin at 1:30 PM today.

India-Pakistan under 19 World Cup match 2020 (Preview): Apart from the stupendous performance of the Indian U-19 cricket team at the World Cup, studded with three consecutive wins, what has brought more cheers and excitement for fans is India’s clash with archrivals Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Under-19 world cup. Yes, the mother of all sports rivalries – India versus Pakistan semifinals – is all set to begin at 1:30 PM today.

The Indian team is marching ahead to lift the world cup in full throttle with four decisive victories against Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand. On the other hand, keeping pace with their Indian counterparts, Pakistani team have also registered two consecutive wins against Scotland and Zimbabwe with the third contest against Bangladesh getting washed out.

In tune with the long Indian history of producing world-class spinners, leg-spinner Kuldeep Bishnoi has been the spot on performer in the tournament. Bishnoi has so far taken 11 wickets in the tournament at an average of 9.54. Pakistani fast bowler Abbas Afridi is also taking baby steps to fill the shoes of great fast bowlers of the country. Afridi has taken 9 wickets in the tournament so far. However, what will turn the tide in the contest is the number of runs put up on the scoreboard. India’s left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has exhibited a consistent performance in the series with three half-centuries against his name and a net score of 207 runs on board.

However, if one charts the history of Indo-Pak contests under the Under-19 world cup banner, the tally tilts in favour of Pakistan. India and Pakistan have played 9 matches in the U-19 world cup so far and Pakistan have registered victories in five of the nine contests with India winning the rest. However, the most recent contests inspire confidence amongst the Indian fans. India had defeated Pakistan in 2018 U-19 world cup semi-finals decisively and reached the finals. In the opening contest of the 2014 world cup as well, India trumped the Pakistani team handsomely.

The victory may tilt in favour of either of the sides but fans must be assured about their expectations of a world-class quality cricket that always ensues in India-Pakistan contests.