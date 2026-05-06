A year after the Pahalgam terror attacks and the subsequent military response in Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has formally opened the door for Pakistani athletes and teams to compete on its soil in international events. In a landmark Office Memorandum issued on May 5, as reported by The Indian Express, the Sports Ministry spelled out a clear policy that separates bilateral ties from global sporting commitments.

The Bilateral Break: A Decadelong Freeze

The new mandate reinforces a “no-engagement” rule that has defined the last decade. Sporting relations between the two countries hit an all-time low after the Pahalgam attacks, leading to public outrage even during mandated fixtures.

Historically, India hasn’t hosted Pakistan for a bilateral cricket series since 2012–13, and the last time an Indian cricket team toured Pakistan was in 2008. In other disciplines, such as hockey, bilateral visits have been virtually non-existent for over a decade. The memorandum remains firm on this front: “In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India.”

Multilateral Compliance: The Global Necessity

The shift in policy comes as India positions itself as a global sporting hub, with aggressive bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics. International bodies like the IOC and ICC mandate that host nations must grant entry to all qualified participants. To avoid being sidelined, the government has clarified its stance for global competitions.

The memorandum states: “With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. It is also relevant to take into account India’s emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events.”

This ensures that Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India’, paving the way for them to compete in international cricket and multi-discipline events in the country.

Timeline: From Pahalgam to the New Mandate

Date/Period Event / Development Impact on Sports May 2025 Pahalgam Terror Attack Leads to Operation Sindoor; diplomatic and sporting ties hit a historic low. Aug–Oct 2025 Asia Cup & T20 World Cup Public outrage ensues as India faces Pakistan in global cricket events despite the terror attack. August 2025 Hockey Asia Cup (Bihar) Government faces heavy criticism for granting visas to the Pakistan hockey team for the event in India. December 2025 Junior World Cup (Chennai) Delays and visa uncertainties draw scrutiny from international federations over India’s host obligations. May 5, 2026 Sports Ministry Memorandum New Mandate issued: Formally allows Pakistani participation in multilateral events while maintaining a ban on bilateral ties.

Upcoming India-Pakistan Fixtures: Where they meet soon

The traditional rivals are set to face off in several high-stakes arenas in the coming months. Notably, the Hockey World Cup match on August 19 is expected to be one of the most-watched non-cricket events of the year.

Event Date Venue Sport FIH Pro League June 23, 2026 London, UK Men’s Hockey FIH Pro League June 26, 2026 London, UK Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games July 23 – Aug 2 Glasgow, Scotland Multi-discipline FIH Hockey World Cup August 19, 2026 Amstelveen, Netherlands Men’s Hockey Asian Games Sept 19 – Oct 4 Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Multi-discipline

Solving the “Pakistan-Origin” Visa Crisis

For years, the government’s stance was handled on an ad hoc basis, leading to recurring friction and diplomatic embarrassment. This often affected Pakistan-origin cricketers playing for other nations, such as Usman Khawaja (Australia) and Shoaib Bashir (England), who frequently faced delays due to their heritage.

By explicitly stating that ‘sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified,’ the government is finally removing the red tape. The memo adds that international federation officials will be granted a ‘multi-entry visa… on a priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years.’

Ultimately, the move seeks to ensure India remains a top-tier host. As the memo concludes: “This (simplified visa process) shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms.”