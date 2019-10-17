India-Pakistan bilateral series possible, says Sourav Ganguly, only if…

The two neighbouring countries last played in a bilateral series in 2012 when India hosted Pakistan for two T20s and three ODIs. (File Photo/ AP-PTI)

India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series: Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take charge as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has said that resumption of bilateral cricket relations between India and Pakistan depends on the decision of prime ministers of both the countries.

“You have to ask that question to Modi ji and the Pakistan Prime Minister,” Ganguly told reporters during a press conference in Kolkata.

“Of course we have (to take permission), because international exposure (tours) is all through governments. So we don’t have an answer to that question,” the former India captain added.

Following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, the BCCI, without naming Pakistan, had sent a letter asking the ICC to sever ties with countries “from where terror emanates”. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) had even contemplated asking the ICC to boycott Pakistan from World Cup 2019 held in England.

The two neighbouring countries last played in a bilateral series in 2012 when India hosted Pakistan for two T20s and three ODIs. The two nations have been playing against each other at ICC events though.

In 2004, Ganguly had led India to a historic tour of Pakistan, which was first bilateral series since the 1999 Kargil war. It was also India’s first tour to that country since 1989.