The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, with Shubman Gill set to lead the side and senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the 50-over setup.

The squad, selected by the Men’s Selection Committee, will travel to England for three ODIs beginning on July 14 at Edgbaston. Kohli’s inclusion, however, remains subject to fitness clearance.

Shreyas Iyer has been named vice-captain, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will serve as the wicketkeeping options. Hardik Pandya remains out of the ODI series owing to fitness concerns.

India ODI squad for England

Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar.

India vs England ODIs schedule

1st ODI: July 14- Edgbaston, Birmingham (03:30 pm IST)

July 14- Edgbaston, Birmingham (03:30 pm IST) 2nd ODI: July 16- Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (05:30 pm IST)

July 16- Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (05:30 pm IST) 3rd ODI: July 19- Lord’s, London (03:30 pm IST)

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Varun Chakravarthy ruled out

In a separate update, the BCCI confirmed that spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Ireland as he continues rehabilitation for a left-foot injury sustained during IPL 2026.

The board said Chakravarthy is in the final stages of his recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

His absence means India’s updated Ireland T20I squad will be led by Shreyas Iyer, with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi retaining his place in the squad.

The announcement also reinforces India’s evolving white-ball leadership structure, with Gill continuing as ODI captain while Iyer takes charge of the T20I side against Ireland.

India’s updated squad for Ireland T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.