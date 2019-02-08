India-New Zealand 2nd T20 Live: Visitors look to bounce back in must win game

India-New Zealand 2nd T20 Live: India look look to bounce back.

India-New Zealand 2nd T20 Live: Men in Blue will look to make amends and win the second T20 against Kiwis, to be played at Eden Park in Auckland today. Visitors were thrashed in the first T20 by 80 runs in the three-match series. It was a forgettable 1st T20 for India as nothing seemed to work for Men in Blue.

From allowing the Kiwis to set the target of 220 runs to chase, to Indian batsmen getting out at regular intervals, visitors could not play up to their potential in any department of the game. Rohit Sharma’s boys will look to put the defeat behind them and win the crucial T20 match today.

Sharma will lead the side in absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is on much-needed rest. After a setback in the first T20, team management may also look to make some changes. Despite playing with eight batsmen, nothing worked for Men in Blue in Wellington. Khaleel Ahmed may also be replaced with Siddharth Kaul or Mohammad Siraj. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav may also get a chance.

While Kiwis will look to wrap up the series after losing ODIs by 4-1, India looks to look to bounce back. They will look to continue with the winning momentum that began with the Australian tour.

Check Live Updates here