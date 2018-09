England’s Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli at the Oval. (AP Photo)

India were 174 for six in their first innings in reply to England’s 332 at stumps on the second day of the fifth and final cricket Test here on Saturday.

India still trail England by 158 runs with four wickets in hand.

Brief Scores:

England: 304 for 8 in 115 overs (Alastair Cook 71, Jos Buttler 63 not out; Ishant Sharma 3/62, Jasprit Bumrah 3/64).

India: 174 for 6 in 51 overs (Virat Kohli 49, KL Rahul 37, Hanuma Vihari 25 not out; James Anderson 2/20).