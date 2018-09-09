​​​
  3. India-England fifth Test: Hosts lead by 154, Ravindra Jadeja’s batting heroics keeps visitors in contest

Alastair Cook and Joe Root took England to 114/2 with a lead of 154 runs.

By: | London | Published: September 9, 2018 11:36 PM
cricket, india, england, india england fifth test Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a half century. (Photo: Reuters)

Alastair Cook and Joe Root took England to 114/2 with a lead of 154 runs after India rode Ravindra Jadeja’s batting heroics to post 292 in their first innings on Day 3 of the fifth and final test here on Sunday.

At stumps, Cook playing his final test match was batting on 46 while Root was on 29.

For India, Mohammed Shami and Jadeja got a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 86 while debutant Hanuma Vihari scored 56 to help the tourists trim the lead to 40 after resuming the day on 174/6.

Brief scores: England 332 & 114/2 (Alastair Cook 46 batting, Joe Root 29 batting); India 292 (R Jadeja 86, Hanuma Vihari 56, Virat Kohli 49; James Anderson 2/54, Ben Stokes 2/56, Moeen Ali 2/50)

