scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

India ends World University Games campaign with record 26 medals, more than historical combined total of 21

India finished at seventh spot with 11 gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze, the best ever standing in the medal tally.

Written by PTI
World University Games, World University Games latest news, World University Games India's performance, World University Games India news, India's medals at World University Games, India wins record medals at World University Games
This time, India had sent 256 athletes in the WUG. (Image: FISU World University Games)

India ended their World University Games (WUG) campaign on Tuesday with their best-ever performance, winning a record haul of 26 medals, including 11 gold, here.

India finished at seventh spot with 11 gold, 5 silver and 10 bronze, the best ever standing in the medal tally.

Also Read

This edition’s haul is even more than the combined total of all the past WUG medals won by the country. India had won just 21 medals (6 gold, 6 silver and 9 bronze) before the 2023 World University Games.

Also Read

This time, India had sent 256 athletes in the WUG.

The biggest let down, however, is the performance of the track and field athletes, who won just four bronze medals from 82 participants, the largest in the Indian contingent.

More Stories on
sports

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-08-2023 at 15:22 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS