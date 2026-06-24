The moment lasted only a few seconds.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi walked forward, accepted his India jersey, posed for photographs and was greeted by applause from teammates. Within hours, the video had spread across social media, capturing a milestone that very few cricketers experience before reaching adulthood.

At 15 years and 89 days, Sooryavanshi is preparing for an India debut, his first assignment with the senior national team starting on June 26. He has become the youngest player ever selected for a senior Indian men’s squad, breaking a record that had stood for nearly four decades.

More significantly, he now joins one of Indian cricket’s most exclusive groups: players who received their first India call-up before turning 18.

A club that rarely gets new members

Indian cricket’s depth means international debuts are usually earned after years of domestic cricket, age-group tournaments and India A tours.

That is why the under-18 club remains remarkably small.

Before Sooryavanshi, the most famous occupant was Sachin Tendulkar. In October 1989, after dominating Mumbai’s cricket circuit as a schoolboy prodigy, Tendulkar was selected for India’s tour of Pakistan at around 16 years and six months of age. Weeks later, he made his Test debut in Karachi and began a career that would redefine Indian cricket.

For nearly 37 years, Tendulkar’s selection stood as the benchmark for precocious talent.

Now it belongs to Sooryavanshi.

Ladies & Gentlemen



The moment the nation has been waiting for has arrived!



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in #TeamIndia jersey. Witness this incredibly special moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUUytFMPVw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2026

The names on the list

The players who have received their maiden India call-up before turning 18 include some known names.

After Tendulkar came Parthiv Patel, who was fast-tracked into India’s 2002 tour of England as a 17-year-old wicketkeeper. Remarkably, Patel made his Test debut before playing a Ranji Trophy match for Gujarat.

A generation earlier, left-arm spinner Maninder Singh was identified as the successor to Bishan Singh Bedi and debuted against Pakistan before his 18th birthday.

Then came Harbhajan Singh, whose teenage call-up in 1998 laid the foundation for a career that would eventually produce more than 700 international wickets and one of Indian cricket’s most memorable performances against Australia in 2001.

Bengal all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla also entered the national setup before turning 18 after impressing at youth level.

The list is so short that every addition becomes a historical event.

Why Sooryavanshi is different

Every teenager on that list arrived carrying expectations. Few, however, arrived with a profile quite like Sooryavanshi’s.

The Bihar batter forced his way into national contention at 15 after a remarkable rise through domestic cricket and a breakout IPL 2026 season with the Rajasthan Royals, where he amassed 776 runs and finished as the tournament’s Orange Cap winner.

Unlike previous teenage call-ups, whose reputations travelled largely through newspaper reports and scorecards, Sooryavanshi entered the national conversation in real time.

His innings were televised. His highlights were clipped and shared across platforms. His performances became discussion points long before selectors announced his name.

By the time he received his India jersey, millions already knew who he was.

What history says about early call-ups

The under-18 India club offers no guarantees.

Tendulkar became one of the greatest batters the sport has produced. Harbhajan built a long and successful international career. Others found the transition more difficult despite early promise.

What unites them is the extraordinary level of trust shown by selectors. In a cricket ecosystem overflowing with talent, India rarely accelerates a player’s journey this aggressively.

When it does, the message is clear: the player’s potential is considered too significant to ignore.

“I think he (Vaibhav) has has just picked himself,” senior men’s selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar told reporters after announcing his name in India squad.

“With his performances, he has almost forced us to pick him with how well he has played. For a young kid… I don’t need to talk about how well he is playing. And it’s not just this season. He obviously had a great start [to his IPL career] last season.”

“And to back it up for a young kid in a competition that’s as competitive and has a high-pressure environment, and how explosive he can be and a game-changer that he can be. Like everyone else that has watched T20 cricket in India, we have got high hopes of him.”

The beginning, not the destination

The viral jersey presentation video captured a celebratory moment, but it also marked the start of a much bigger challenge.

India caps are difficult to earn. They are often even harder to keep.

For now, though, Sooryavanshi has already secured a place in Indian cricket history. The first of the twin Ireland T20Is is on June 26, the second game is on Sunday (June 28).