India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in second Test, clinch series

Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of South Africa’s Faf du Plessis during the fourth day of the Test match between India and South Africa in Pune. (AP Photo)

India won the second Test against South Africa by an innings and 137 runs to seal the three-match series with a game to spare, here on Sunday.

India had won the series-opener in Bengaluru by 203 runs.

Following on, South Africa were all out for 189 in their second innings in the final session of day four.

India scored a mammoth 601 for five in their first innings with skipper Virat Kohli leading the side with a majestic double hundred.

Opener Dean Elgar (48) was the top-scorer for the visitors while pacer Umesh Yadav (3/22) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/52) took three wickets apiece for India.

The third and final Test will be played in Ranchi from October 19.

South Africa will return to India next year to compete in a three-match ODI series, beginning in Dharamsala on March 20.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 601 for 5 declared

South Africa: 275 and 189 all out in 67.2 overs (Dean Elgar 48; Umesh Yadav 3/22, Ravindra Jadeja 3/52, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/45).