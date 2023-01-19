India beat New Zealand by 12 runs, take 1-0 lead

Shubman Gill slammed a maiden ODI double century as India beat New Zealand by 12 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series here on Wednesday. Gill blazed his way to 208 off 149 balls with the help of 19 boundaries and nine sixes as India posted an imposing 349 for eight after opting to bat.

Along with skipper Rohit Sharma (34), Gill shared 60 runs for the opening wicket. Daryl Mitchell (2/30) and Henry Shipley (2/74) bagged two wickets each for the visitors.

In reply, New Zealand were bundled out for 337 in 49.2 overs with Michael Bracewell slamming a career best 140 off 78 balls. Mohammed Siraj (4/46) was the pick of the Indian bowlers.

Brief Scores:

India: 349 for 8 in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 208; Daryl Mitchell 2/30).

New Zealand: 337; 49.2 overs (Michael Bracewell 140; Mohammed Siraj 4/46).