India beat Australia at Gabba! From Sundar Pichai to PM Modi – Congratulations pour in

Updated: Jan 19, 2021 1:57 PM

Showering praise on the team which fought against all odds against the mighty Australian team on their own turf, PM Modi said that the remarkable energy and spirit of the team was visiblke thoroughout the tournament.

Previously both Australia and India had won one game each in the four test match series.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Test Cricket squad for its test series victory against Australia. PM Modi from his official twitter account said that the country was overjoyed with the success of the Indian team in Australia. Showering praise on the team which fought against all odds against the mighty Australian team on their own turf, PM Modi said that the remarkable energy and spirit of the team was visible thoroughout the tournament. PM Modi further wished the Indian team for its future prospects. India were chasing the target of 329 runs and attained the target on the last day of the match with three wickets remaining. Previously both Australia and India had won one game each in the four test match series.

Congratulations started pouring from across the country and the world led by BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly who termed the feat of the Indian cricket team remarkable. Ganguly from his official twitter account said that the victory of the Indian team will always be remembered in the history of Indian cricket. Ganguly also said that the BCCI would reward the remarkable efforts of the team with a special bonus of Rs 5 crore.

Among other high profile personalities which praised the Indian team for its historic win was Indian Origin Microsoft CEO Sundar Pichai who termed the team’s victory as one of the greatest test victories of all time. Pichai at the same time congratulated the host Australian team as well for exhibiting finest display of the sport.

 

