India-Bangladesh ODI series: Rohit Sharma to sit out of 3rd match due to injury, may miss Test series too

In a major setback for Team India in the ongoing tour of Bangladesh, skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the third ODI due to a finger injury, a PTI report said. He will return to India to consult doctors. As per head coach Rahul Dravid, apart from him, seamers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have also been ruled out of the third ODI due to hamstring and back injuries respectively.

Speaking at a press conference, Sharma said that the thumb injury isn’t that great, however, there is some dislocation. The skipper further said that there was no fracture in the finger and he was able to bat in the second ODI. He scored a valiant half-century, even as the team lost the second ODI by five runs.

Giving further details, Dravid said he was not sure whether Sharma will be available for the Test series, which will start from December 14 in Chattogram. However, Sharma himself said that he may take three to four weeks to recover from the injury.

Also read: Bangladesh pull off thrilling five-run win over India to seal ODI series

Sharma got injured while fielding in the fourth ball of the second over. His hand was left bloodied when he dropped Namul Haque’s catch off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. He was taken out of the field by the team physio.

He was then taken to Dhaka hospital for treatment. In the meantime, Chahar also suffered an injury while bowling in the second ODI. He could only bowl three overs in the match. Earlier too, he was ruled out of the IPL, ODI series against South Africa and also the T20 World Cup that was held in Australia.

Also read: Mirabai Chanu clinches silver at World Championship despite wrist issue

According to PTI, Abhimanyu Easwaran may replace Sharma in the coming Test series against Bangladesh. An opener, Easwaran, has scored back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing Test series, the agency quoted a source as saying. Stand-in skipper KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are expected to open against Bangladesh in the Test series in case of Sharma’s absence.