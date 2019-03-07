India-Australia 3rd ODI: Where, when and how to watch the match

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 9:13 PM

The ongoing ODI series is India’s last international engagement ahead of the World Cup.

india vs australia, ind vs ausTeam India won the last two ODIs by six wickets and eight runs respectively.

The Indian team which has taken 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Australia will take on visitors for third ODI tomorrow in Ranchi. The ongoing ODI series is India’s last international engagement ahead of the World Cup in May that will be held in England. The current series is India’s last chance to lock in the World Cup squad.

Men in Blue are grappling with a couple of problems including the form of opener Shikhar Dhawan who is having a poor run with the bat. In the last 15 ODI matches that Dhawan has played, he has hit only two half-centuries. Still, it is unlikely that India will look to change the winning combination of last two one-dayers. The team management could look to try KL Rahul in number 3 position.

Team India won the last two ODIs by six wickets and eight runs respectively. The wins have boosted the team’s confidence after losing the recently concluded T20 series against Aussies. India’s bowling unit looked strong in both games. In batting front, while skipper Virat Kohli showed his class once again with 40th ODI hundred, other batsmen also need to pull up their socks further and play to their potential.

Where and how to watch

Viewers can watch the match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary, while they can watch Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD for Hindi Commentary.

Where to check live stream

They can also check JioTV Airtel TV and Hotstar for live steam. Viewers can also check live updates ob indianexpress.com and financialexpress.com.

Match venue

The match is being played at Ranchi’s JSCA stadium

When to watch

It will start at 1:30 pm. It is a day-night match

Squad

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant.

Australia: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

