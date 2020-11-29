  • MORE MARKET STATS

India-Australia 2nd ODI Updates: Australia win toss, opt to bat against India

Updated: Nov 29, 2020 9:59 AM

Moises Henriques replaced an injured Marcus Stoinis in the Australian team, but India are playing with an unchanged side at the Sydney Cricket Ground

India autralia series, sports news, ODI at syndney, Onde day internation at syndeny cricket ground, virat kohli, sekhar dhawan, australian team, indian teamAustralia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener by 66 runs. (Representative Image )

Australia won the toss and opted to bat in the second and penultimate One-day International against India here on Sunday. Moises Henriques replaced an injured Marcus Stoinis in the Australian team, but India are playing with an unchanged side at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener by 66 runs.

The Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

