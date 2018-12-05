India-Australia 1st test to begin Thursday, teams announced; Know when and where to watch live telecast

India, on Wednesday, named a 12-man squad. It will be interesting to see who between Rohit Sharma or Hanuma Vihari features in the final 11.
India-Australia 1st Test match: An India-Australia test series is always full of action and never disappoints cricket fans. India will start the four-test series without its newest batting sensation Prithvi Shaw. The 19-year-old batsman sustained an ankle injury during a warm-up match at Sydney’s SCG.
India is looking to achieve its first ever test series win in Australia. The Kangaroos have a dilapidated batting line-up after one year ban on their captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner. The last time two team locked horns down-under in 2014-15, the Kangaroos won 2-0 in four tests.
Indian Skipper Virat Kohli said that the series should be played in better spirits compared to recent Border-Gavaskar contests. Kohli is again key for India, who averages 62 from eight tests in Australia. Australia, meanwhile, has dropped vice-captain Mitch Marsh for the first test and has recalled Peter Handscomb. It has also selected opener Marcus Harris who will make his debut in Adelaide.
Teams:
Australia: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India (12-men team): Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, K.L. Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Temperatures forecast: Mercury to reach 39 Celsius in Adelaide on Thursday
Venue: The first Test match between Australia and India will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide
Time: The first Test between Australia and India, according to Indian time, will begin at 5:30 am
TV broadcast in India: The Sony Pictures Network will telecast Australia-India Test series live in India
