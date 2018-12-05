India-Australia 1st test to begin Thursday, teams announced; Know when and where to watch live telecast

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 8:47 PM

India, on Wednesday, named a 12-man squad. It will be interesting to see who between Rohit Sharma or Hanuma Vihari features in the final 11.

Aus vs Ind, India vs Australia, Aus vs Ind 1st test match, India vs Australia test match, Aus vs Ind adelaide test, India vs Australia adelaide test, adelaide test, Aus vs Ind Virat Kohli, India vs Australia Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma The two captains, Kohli and Paine, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval (Image: BCCI Twitter)

India-Australia 1st Test match: An India-Australia test series is always full of action and never disappoints cricket fans. India will start the four-test series without its newest batting sensation Prithvi Shaw. The 19-year-old batsman sustained an ankle injury during a warm-up match at Sydney’s SCG.

India is looking to achieve its first ever test series win in Australia. The Kangaroos have a dilapidated batting line-up after one year ban on their captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner. The last time two team locked horns down-under in 2014-15, the Kangaroos won 2-0 in four tests.
Indian Skipper Virat Kohli said that the series should be played in better spirits compared to recent Border-Gavaskar contests. Kohli is again key for India, who averages 62 from eight tests in Australia. Australia, meanwhile, has dropped vice-captain Mitch Marsh for the first test and has recalled Peter Handscomb. It has also selected opener Marcus Harris who will make his debut in Adelaide.
India, on Wednesday, named a 12-man squad. It will be interesting to see who between Rohit Sharma or Hanuma Vihari features in the final 11.
Teams:
Australia: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India (12-men team): Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, K.L. Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Temperatures forecast: Mercury to reach 39 Celsius in Adelaide on Thursday
Venue: The first Test match between Australia and India will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide
Time: The first Test between Australia and India, according to Indian time, will begin at 5:30 am
TV broadcast in India: The Sony Pictures Network will telecast Australia-India Test series live in India

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India-Australia 1st test to begin Thursday, teams announced; Know when and where to watch live telecast
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition