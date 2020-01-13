India-Australia 1st ODI: Virat Kohli to change his batting order? Here’s what the skipper said

Virat Kohli (File photo: PTI)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday hinted that he was ready to bat down the order in the first ODI against Australia to accommodate in form KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan in playing XI. Both teams will face each other in the three-match ODI series starting January 14 in Mumbai. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 17 and third ODI in Bangaluru on January 19. All three ODIs will be day/night matches.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the first match, Kohli said, “Look, a guy in form is always good for the team. …You obviously want to have the best players available and then chose from what the combination should be for the team”.

With Rohit Sharma an automatic choice, the team management only has the option to pick either Rahul or Shikhar. However, the Indian skipper has hinted that there is a chance that all three will play. “I would be very happy to do so. Look I am not possessive about where I play. I am not insecure about where I bat,” news agency PTI quoted Kohli, as saying.

India lost the last ODI series against Australia at home and Kohli is eager to lead his side to a series win this time. He pointed out that any team might have the most skilful players in the squad, but the one that do not play well as a unit can’t win, which happened last time.