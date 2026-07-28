India will look to build on its best day yet at the 2026 Commonwealth Games when several medal hopefuls return to action on Tuesday. Weightlifting once again headlines the schedule, with Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur chasing podium finishes after the discipline delivered the bulk of India’s medals in Glasgow.

Athletics also promises a busy evening. National record holder Gulveer Singh will line up in the men’s 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will contest the women’s high jump final. Long jump finalist M. Sreeshankar, who qualified comfortably on Monday, will also be among India’s key medal hopes later in the competition.

In the pool, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will aim to progress from the heats, while India’s boxers continue their medal push with four quarter-final bouts scheduled through the day.

ALSO READ

India schedule on CWG 2026 Day 6 (IST)

TimeSportEventAthlete(s)Stage
3:26 PMSwimmingMen’s 50m ButterflySajan PrakashHeat
4:41 PMSwimmingMen’s 100m BackstrokeSrihari NatarajHeat
4:46 PMAthleticsMen’s 400mRajesh RameshRound 1
4:57 PMPara SwimmingMen’s 50m Freestyle S13Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik BudiginaHeat
4:57 PMPara SwimmingMen’s 50m Freestyle S13Imam AliHeat
5:10 PMAthleticsMen’s 400mVishal T.K.Round 1
6:30 PMWeightliftingWomen’s 63kgNirupama Devi SeramFinal
10:20 PMLawn BowlsMen’s PairsNavneet Singh, Dinesh KumarSectional Play
10:30 PMBoxingWomen’s 54kgPreetiQuarter-final
11:00 PMWeightliftingWomen’s 69kgHarjinder KaurFinal
11:00 PMBoxingWomen’s 60kgPriyaQuarter-final
11:30 PMBoxingWomen’s 65kgParveenQuarter-final
11:35 PMAthleticsWomen’s High JumpPooja SinghFinal
11:37 PMPara SwimmingMen’s 50m Freestyle S13Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik BudiginaFinal*
11:37 PMPara SwimmingMen’s 50m Freestyle S13Imam AliFinal*
12:15 AM (+1)BoxingMen’s 55kgJadumani Singh MandengbamQuarter-final
12:50 AM (+1)SwimmingMen’s 50m ButterflySajan PrakashSemi-final*
12:55 AM (+1)AthleticsMen’s 10,000mGulveer SinghFinal
1:10 AM (+1)Lawn BowlsWomen’s SinglesNayanmoni SaikiaSectional Play
1:30 AM (+1)BoxingMen’s 90kgKapil PokhariyaQuarter-final
1:33 AM (+1)SwimmingMen’s 100m BackstrokeSrihari NatarajSemi-final*

*Subject to qualification from the heats.

Day 5 recap

India added two more medals to its tally on Monday as Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched silver in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event and Bindyarani Devi secured bronze in the women’s 58kg category, taking India’s medal count into double figures.

ALSO READ

Athletics also produced encouraging results. M. Sreeshankar cleared the automatic qualification mark of 8.00m with his opening jump of 8.01m to seal a place in the men’s long jump final. Lokesh Sathyanathan also progressed after finishing among the top 12 qualifiers across both groups.

India’s boxing contingent continued its impressive run with Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg) and Ankush (men’s 80kg) advancing to the quarter-finals, joining a growing list of Indian pugilists now just one win away from guaranteeing themselves a Commonwealth Games medal.