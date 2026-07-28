India will look to build on its best day yet at the 2026 Commonwealth Games when several medal hopefuls return to action on Tuesday. Weightlifting once again headlines the schedule, with Nirupama Devi Seram and Harjinder Kaur chasing podium finishes after the discipline delivered the bulk of India’s medals in Glasgow.

Athletics also promises a busy evening. National record holder Gulveer Singh will line up in the men’s 10,000m final, while Pooja Singh will contest the women’s high jump final. Long jump finalist M. Sreeshankar, who qualified comfortably on Monday, will also be among India’s key medal hopes later in the competition.

In the pool, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will aim to progress from the heats, while India’s boxers continue their medal push with four quarter-final bouts scheduled through the day.

India schedule on CWG 2026 Day 6 (IST)

Time Sport Event Athlete(s) Stage 3:26 PM Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly Sajan Prakash Heat 4:41 PM Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Srihari Nataraj Heat 4:46 PM Athletics Men’s 400m Rajesh Ramesh Round 1 4:57 PM Para Swimming Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigina Heat 4:57 PM Para Swimming Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Imam Ali Heat 5:10 PM Athletics Men’s 400m Vishal T.K. Round 1 6:30 PM Weightlifting Women’s 63kg Nirupama Devi Seram Final 10:20 PM Lawn Bowls Men’s Pairs Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar Sectional Play 10:30 PM Boxing Women’s 54kg Preeti Quarter-final 11:00 PM Weightlifting Women’s 69kg Harjinder Kaur Final 11:00 PM Boxing Women’s 60kg Priya Quarter-final 11:30 PM Boxing Women’s 65kg Parveen Quarter-final 11:35 PM Athletics Women’s High Jump Pooja Singh Final 11:37 PM Para Swimming Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Ravi Veera Venkata Bhavani Karthik Budigina Final* 11:37 PM Para Swimming Men’s 50m Freestyle S13 Imam Ali Final* 12:15 AM (+1) Boxing Men’s 55kg Jadumani Singh Mandengbam Quarter-final 12:50 AM (+1) Swimming Men’s 50m Butterfly Sajan Prakash Semi-final* 12:55 AM (+1) Athletics Men’s 10,000m Gulveer Singh Final 1:10 AM (+1) Lawn Bowls Women’s Singles Nayanmoni Saikia Sectional Play 1:30 AM (+1) Boxing Men’s 90kg Kapil Pokhariya Quarter-final 1:33 AM (+1) Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke Srihari Nataraj Semi-final*

*Subject to qualification from the heats.

Day 5 recap

India added two more medals to its tally on Monday as Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched silver in the women’s 53kg weightlifting event and Bindyarani Devi secured bronze in the women’s 58kg category, taking India’s medal count into double figures.

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Athletics also produced encouraging results. M. Sreeshankar cleared the automatic qualification mark of 8.00m with his opening jump of 8.01m to seal a place in the men’s long jump final. Lokesh Sathyanathan also progressed after finishing among the top 12 qualifiers across both groups.

India’s boxing contingent continued its impressive run with Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg) and Ankush (men’s 80kg) advancing to the quarter-finals, joining a growing list of Indian pugilists now just one win away from guaranteeing themselves a Commonwealth Games medal.